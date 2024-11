RESIDENTS, businesses and clubs in the Strabane area are being urged to avail of two information sessions looking at the exciting developments planned for Melvin Sports Complex.

The information sessions will take place in Melvin on Wednesday November 20 from 2.30pm-4.30pm, and from 6pm-8pm. The sessions are open to anyone who would like more information about the planned £3.2M upgrade works to the complex.

The upgrade has been made possible after Derry City and Strabane District Council received an investment of £1,845,000 through Sport NI’s National Lottery funded Multi Facility Fund.

As a result of this funding Melvin Sports Complex will benefit from a dedicated boxing facility and multi-use three-court sports hall which will also accommodate gymnastics. The project will also deliver new changing accommodation, changing places facility and extra storage, along with additional car parking spaces.

Urging people in Strabane to come along to the information sessions, the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Lilian Barr explained, “This is a great opportunity for people to see the exciting developments which are planned to transform the Melvin Sports Complex into a real community hub.

“Sport NI has worked closely with Derry City and Strabane District Council along with Disability Sport Northern Ireland to ensure the design is fully inclusive for people with disabilities and meets the requirements of the Inclusive Sports Facility Accreditation – this is a facility that everyone in Strabane will be able to use and benefit from.

“This investment has the potential to help Strabane bring boxing and gymnastics to new generations and will allow many others to access sport in a whole new way. Please use these information sessions to keep yourself informed about the plans.”

No booking is necessary for the information sessions, just turn up during the allocated times. For more information go to www/derrystrabane.com/leisure