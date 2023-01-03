Long-serving party activist running in council election

AFTER decades of canvassing and political activism with Sinn Féin, Galbally native, Paul Kelly, has signalled his intent to throw his cap in the electoral ring for the party.

Mr Kelly has announced that he will run for a council seat in the Torrent Ward on May 18.

The area of the Torrent Ward includes Galbally, Donaghmore, Stewartstown, Ardboe, Washing Bay, Coalisland ‘north’ and Coalisland ‘south’.

Advertisement

He previously acted as election agent for long-serving Sinn Féin councillor Mickey Gillespie from Galbally, who lost his seat in the last election, and for Mid Ulster MLA Linda Dillon.

However, he has been involved in election campaigns going right back to 1981, when hunger striker Bobby Sands was voted as MP for Fermanagh & South Tyrone, which at the age of 18 was the first time he ever voted.

A life-long member of Sinn Féin, he is chairman of the Martin Hurson/Fergal O’Hanlon Cumann.

“I want to represent people across the area and have decided to put my name forward. I am happy to get involved in elected politics now though I have been involved for years,” he said.

A civil servant based in Tyrone and Fermanagh, Mr Kelly cited local issues.

“I worked very closely with Mickey Gillespie. There are always local issues that need to be addressed, most currently the state of our roads as well as broadband reception.

“I am a member of Galbally Community Centre committee and involved in organising things locally.”

Advertisement

Looking forward to the election, he added, “It is a very exciting time to be involved in politics. The wind of change is blowing, and I believe we will see a united Ireland in the next ten years. Change is on the way and Brexit has fast-forwarded it. I think the next few years will be exciting and historic.

“I am also a member of a much bigger Sinn Féin team, with three MLAs, 17 councillors and an MP in Mid Ulster. We are on the rise nationally and going in one direction.”

However, as a member of Galbally GAA club, Paul’s mind is very much on a big date next Saturday (January 7) when the Pearses meet Dunmore McHales of Galway in the All Ireland Intermediate semi-final.

Following that game, he hopes to look forward to an All Ireland final before attention turns to the May election.