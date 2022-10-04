This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Long-serving Tyrone GAA Secretary to retire

  • 4 October 2022
Long-serving Tyrone GAA Secretary to retire
21 February 2014; Dominic McCaughey, from Tyrone, speaking during the GAA Annual Congress 2014. Croke Park, Dublin. Picture credit: Ray McManus / SPORTSFILE
Alan RodgersBy Alan Rodgers - 4 October 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

Historic Omagh property put up for sale Funeral held for Cookstown murder victim Damian Heagney 40 years since the murder of Reserve Constable John Eagleson Fresh search to begin for Columba McVeigh

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY