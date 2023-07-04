Lough Neagh Fisherman fined for Fisheries related offences

A Lough Neagh Commercial Fisherman was found guilty of a fisheries related offence and fined a total of £215 at Dungannon Magistrates Court yesterday.

Eamon McElroy (48) of Kilmascally Road, Ardboe, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone was found guilty to one breach of the Fisheries Act (Northern Ireland) 1966, as amended. The breach was Possession of an unlicensed fishing engine.

On the 18 January 2021, Fisheries Protection Officers (FPOs) from DAERA Inland Fisheries were carrying out an early morning enforcement boat patrol on Lough Neagh, to ensure the weekly close period to commercial fishing on Lough Neagh was being adhered to when they observed Mr McElroy with a quantity of net and fish on board his boat.

Due to the timing, it was suspected that Mr McElroy had been fishing during the weekly closure period for Lough Neagh and during enquiries by the FPOs, it was also confirmed that Mr McElroy was fishing without a commercial fishing licence.

The total fine of £215 included £200 Possession of an unlicensed fishing engine with an offender levy of £15.

DAERA Inland Fisheries enforcement is committed to pursue those who fish illegally.

If you are aware or suspect illegal fishing, you should contact DAERA Inland Fisheries on 0300 200 7860 or outside office hours contact 0800 807 060.

A fishing licence, commercial or leisure, is required to fish legally within Northern Ireland in the freshwater portion of any river or lake.

There is a weekly close period on Lough Neagh to all fishing by nets from 0600am on a Saturday morning until 0600am the following Monday morning.