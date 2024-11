A CROSS-PARTY discussion has been held at Westminster to discuss the future of Lough Neagh amid both the algae crisis.

The meeting was co-sponsored by Sinn Fein’s Mid Ulster MP Cathal Mallaghan and Conservative Party MP Simon Hoare.

The Sinn Fein delegation included Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Sarah Duffy and Mr Mallaghan’s predecessor Francie Molloy.

Also in attendance were UUP peer Baron Elliott of Ballinamallard, Gerry Darby, of Lough Neagh Partnership, Dr Peter Doran, of Queen’s University School of Law, members of the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), and the Earl of Shaftesbury Nicholas Ashley-Cooper, who owns the rights to the bed of Lough Neagh.

After the meeting, Mr Mallaghan said, “It was great to hear from the Earl of Shaftesbury, Gerry Darby and Dr Peter Doran. Their insights were invaluable as we explored ways to protect and preserve the Lough, including ownership models.

“The collaborative spirit and shared commitment among those who attended was extremely positive.

“We now need to work on a North-South, East-West basis to ensure that the Lough remains a vital and cherished resource for generations to come.”

Meanwhile, Mr Molloy added, “It was great to see a good representation in attendance across the political parties. The idea was to suss out what possibilities we have in relation to the ownership of the Lough.

“We had a missed opportunity in 2012 as the Assembly had approved and agreed to a motion at the time which I had brought forward in an attempt to resolve the issues relating to ownership, so it’s good to see that the Earl of Shaftesbury is willing to work with and set up some form of community management structure.”