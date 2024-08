THE College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) is inviting past and current Loughry food students and staff to an Alumni event next month.

The latest in a series of Food Alumni events, a barbecue and networking event themed around the circular economy and alternative uses for food waste will take place at Loughry Campus in Cookstown on Tuesday, September 17 at 6.30pm.

A spokesperson for the college said, “Whether you are interested in reminiscing in past adventures, catching up with friends and lecturers, or delving into the world of the circular economy, this CAFRE Food Alumni event will have something to offer you.

“Speaking at the event will be Loughry graduates Cecil Sloan, Helen Smith, Rachel Stothers and Megan Cole. Also, Richard Dawson, a Level 5 Packaging diploma student, will chat through his work with Diageo, a global leader in premium drinks. Richard will discuss measures to reduce plastic waste and waste through the supply chain.

“Fiona Currie from Fareshare will give an insight into how the charity is fighting hunger. Millions of tonnes of good food is wasted by the UK food industry every year. At the same time, people are struggling to afford to eat. Fareshare work addresses these two issues by redistributing food industry surplus, which would otherwise go to waste, to the people who need it most.”

Attendees will also have the chance to reminisce by taking a tour of the facilities at Loughry Campus.

The evening commences with a barbecue and pre-booking is essential. Visit the events section on the CAFRE website to book (www.cafre.ac.uk).