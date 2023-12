LOUGHS Agency has made the decision to retain salmon carcass tag numbers for angling licence holders for the 2024 season.

In line with the policy followed in the previous three years a maximum of one blue tag (March 1 to May 31) and two black tags (June 1 to October 31) will be issued. Based on the information collected in 2023, a continual fall in salmon numbers has been recorded year on year, and consequently the precautionary approach previously adopted needs to be maintained.

The principal objective of this measure is to carefully manage salmon stocks in the Foyle and Carlingford systems due to concern from within the Agency over conservation levels of the species.

“It is the view of some stakeholders that the Agency should manage carcass tags on a catchment-by-catchment basis,” a spokesperson said. “The use of real-time figures can be beneficial in informing decision-making on the number of tags to be distributed per year, and how many tags can be given out for angling in each catchment.”

In the majority of rivers throughout Northern Ireland and in many locations globally, catch and release is now mandatory for salmon angling due to the pressures on sustainable populations. In these areas, no carcass tags are issued, and anglers are forbidden from retaining any fish. It is encouraging that most anglers in the Foyle and Carlingford areas are aware of these pressures, and now voluntarily practice catch and release.

If you have any concerns over illegal fishing or pollution within the Foyle or Carlingford catchments, please contact the 24hr Loughs Agency Response Line on 02871 342100.