‘Love Our Lough’ group to hold peaceful protest

A LOCAL collective who have come together with the aim of protecting Lough Neagh amid increasing concerns relating to toxic algae in the waters have planned a peaceful protest, which will take place on Sunday, September 17 at Ballyronan Marina.

‘Love Our Lough’, led by Louise Taylor from Cookstown, will be holding a ‘wake’ for the lough to highlight the fact that it is dying, in a protest which welcomes those in attendance to wear black.

Louise, who has a PhD in Politics, focused her research on the connection between nature and mental health. She is now calling for immediate action in order to save the lough before it’s too late.

The collective have also started a petition in which they have included statistics, demands and personal stories relating to the ongoing issue.

Louise said, “Growing up near Lough Neagh has given me a deep connection to this stunning natural treasure.

“Many of us who live near Lough Neagh swim in its waters or regularly walk around its shores while enjoying the diverse wildlife.

“However, our lough has become a shadow of its former self due to rampant pollution, an absent, unaccountable owner, governmental neglect and systemic incompetence.

“This dire situation not only threatens our enjoyment, but also endangers countless species that call Lough Neagh home.”

With their petition and upcoming protest, the group hopes to highlight the need for stricter environmental regulations and monitoring systems to prevent further damage, as well as allocating funds for a comprehensive clean-up effort.

The collective also hope for an outcome which will see the promoting of responsible tourism in the area, as well as a transfer in ownership from the current stakeholders of the lough to a community-led organisation dedicated to safeguarding the future of Lough Neagh.

You can sign the petition by visiting www.change.org and searching ‘Save Lough Neagh: Stop Pollution, Protect Wildlife, and Empower Local Communities’.

For more information regarding the upcoming protest and other ongoing work by the collective, search ‘Love Our Lough’ on Facebook.