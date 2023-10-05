Majella’s Kiltwalk raises almost £2,000 for charity

A STRABANE woman who took part in Edinburgh’s annual Kilt Walk has said she had a “brilliant” time during the event.

Majella Beacham (née Sweeney), who lives in the Scottish capital with her husband and two children, undertook the annual race along with her good friend Jill to raise money for Maggie’s, a GB-based organisation which helps those battling cancer.

Majella’s second Kilt Walk, this one was undertaken as a token of thanks for Maggie’s, as the charity is currently helping Majella through her own struggles, as a family member battles the disease.

Speaking of the day, Majella commented, “It was an absolutely fantastic day; the weather wasn’t too hot and thankfully the rain stayed off for us around the course. Jill and I did the 26 miles in a quicker time this year and the atmosphere was fantastic. Different charities had various ‘cheerleaders’ dotted around the route and we got a selfie with the Maggie’s cheerleaders towards the end of the course before everyone congregated at Murrayfield to enjoy the music and craic.

“My husband and two kids were cheering me on from the side-lines and, on the final straight, they crossed over and walked with me over the finish line, which meant they ended up with medals too, which was lovely.”

Majella’s JustGiving page, which is still open if anyone wishes to donate, collected £920 which thanks to Gift Aid, ballooned to just over £1,100. Coupled with the £700 Jill raised, the Kilt Walk amassed almost £2,000.

Majella is overjoyed with her haul, and thanked everyone who took the time to donate to the worthy cause.

“It’s overwhelming,” she said. “I’m so grateful that this money will go to Maggie’s to help the cause and I have to thank the Chronicle for taking the time to highlight the Kilt Walk; hopefully it will lead to some more donations before the page closes.”