FACILITIES at the Mid-Ulster Sports Arena (MUSA) in Cookstown are set for a significant boost if a major planning application is given the green light.

The centre, which was opened 20 years ago, has been a key venue for a wide range of sports including soccer and GAA throughout that period, drawing thousands of users each year. The walking track around the perimeter of the expansive facility is also immensely popular.

Now, plans are in place for a new eight-lane running rack, with a 3G pitch inside. Plans also include banked spectator terraces, floodlighting, pathways and associated landscaping, fencing, lighting and storage space.

It is understood that it would be the first eight-lane running track in Tyrone, while the new 3G pitch would be of IFA Intermediate standard.

MUSA is situated around two miles form the centre of Cookstown on the Tullywiggan Road, and the application has been submitted by Mid-Ulster Council.

In a supporting statement for the project, McGurk Architects, who are designing the new amenities, said that the pitch and running track will be linked to the existing amenities at the popular centre.

They say that the new stand will be accessible for all, creating the opportunity for it to be used by disabled users.

“The proposal is for a development which will be inclusive for all members of the community regardless of age, disability, ethnicity, or social grouping. The layout of the site will allow fully inclusive access to and throughout the facility,” the firm added.

“The scheme will provide state-of-the-art sporting facilities that are well-crafted, energy efficient and most importantly create a long-term positive legacy for the Mid-Ulster Sports Arena.

“It will also improve community benefit with enhanced sports facilities for the local Mid-Ulster area which can be used all year round.”

Planning officials and councillors on Mid-Ulster Council are will now have the responsibility of deciding whether the plan – which has just been submitted – receives approval.