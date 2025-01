The Ulster Farmers Union (UFU) has said a planned tractor protest in Omagh tomorrow will go ahead as planned.

Hundreds of vehicles are expected to take part in the demonstration in opposition to inheritance tax changes for farms.

The UFU is organising seven separate tractor runs, with two in Co Down and one in each of the north’s five other counties.

The protests will start at 2pm, with applications to the Parades Commission stating that up to 400 tractors are expected to take part in each run.

Given Storm Eowyn, there had been suggestions the protests may have been postponed.

However, in a statement this afternoon, the UFU said they would proceed as planned.

“We are aware of the severe weather conditions forecasted, including strong winds and potential disruptions.

“Your safety is our utmost priority. If you feel that travel would be hazardous, please do not take any unnecessary risks.

“We appreciate your support and understanding during this time.”

The processions are being held to protest the British government's proposed changes to agricultural property relief (APR), which limits the inheritance tax that farmers and landowners must pay when passing farmland on to heirs by up to 100%.

The Tyrone protest will set off from Omagh Auction Mart at 2pm tomorrow.

It will travel along the Gillygooley Road, Great Northern Road, Doogary Road, Bankmore Road, Donaghanie Road, Hospital Road, Crevenagh Road, before heading back along the Great Northern Road and Gillygooley Road to finish at the mart.

Commenting on the protest, a PSNI spokesperson said, “Motorists are advised to plan for possible delays, and drive with extra care if they are in an area where the convoy is passing through. Police will be on duty, and will deal with any traffic-related issues that arise.”

Farmers taking part in the protest are able to register at the start point from 12.30pm.

Speaking in advance of this weekend’s protest, UFU president William Irvine said the British government must “take a long hard look at what they are on the brink of doing and fully grasp the consequences of what the changes to APR and BPR (business property relief) will do, not only to UK farming, but to UK society”.

He added, “This only stops when changes are made that uphold our proud farming legacy and the family farm structure that defines us.”

Hundreds of vehicles are expected to take part in the demonstration in opposition to inheritance tax changes for farms.