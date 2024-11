THE Northern Ireland Executive has taken a significant step forward in addressing the blue green algae crisis in Lough Neagh by meeting with the five suppliers recently awarded contracts to develop treatment and reduction solutions.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill, deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Minster Andrew Muir, met those awarded the contracts as part of Phase 1 of the Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI), today in Parliament Buildings.

This initiative aligns with commitments within the Lough Neagh Action Plan, designed to tackle the environmental challenges facing the North’s largest freshwater lake. The blue green algae blooms have been a growing concern due to their detrimental impacts on water quality, biodiversity, and local livelihoods, affecting fishing, water supply, tourism, and the broader ecosystem.

The First Minister said, “Protecting Lough Neagh is a priority for the Executive and it is important that we work together to find solutions…

“I look forward to seeing progress towards protecting this area of outstanding natural beauty and preserving it for future generations.”

DAERA Minister Mr Muir said that this initial phase was just one part of his comprehensive 37-point Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan, stressing the need for sustained action and resources to address water quality challenges across the North.

The suppliers – Queen’s University Belfast, Wholeshool Software Ltd & Biild, Varicon Aqua Solutions Limited, Clear Water Systems Ltd, and Helix 8 – are tasked with creating innovative solutions that minimize environmental disruption.

This first phase, running through to March 2025, is supported by a combined £450,000 investment from DAERA and the Department for the Economy.