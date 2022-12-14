Man accused of attempted murder of police officers in Strabane

A 28-year-old Strabane man has been charged with attempting to murder two police officers in a terrorist attack in Strabane last month.

Charlie Love, with an address in Bridge Street, appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court by videolink.

He was charged with two counts of attempted murder, causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property, and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property. Neither officer was injured in the attack, which caused a major security alert in the area.

Using a recognised codeword, dissident republican group the New IRA claimed responsibility for the bomb attack on the police vehicle at Mount Carmel Heights on November 17.

A Detective Constable said Love’s DNA was found on a command wire behind a nearby fence.

He also stated that a military grenade explosive was used in the attack and the accused’s DNA profile was also found on the trigger of an improvised firing mechanism. As well, he told the court that the metal post which is within the site of where the explosion was instigated also yielded a profile of Charlie Love.

Objecting to bail, the Detective Constable said the defendant is a member of Saoradh, who police say, are the political wing of the New IRA, and he attended a protest regarding police involvement in the attack.

The detective stated, “Saoradh and the New IRA point-blank reject the peace process and the New IRA are intent on a violent armed struggle.

“This was clearly a terrorist incident and his involvement shows he has a key part to play in this.”

Defence barrister Seamus Lannon described Love as a “vulnerable adult” to which the detective replied that there was an adult present during police interviews.

Bail was opposed on the grounds of fear or re-offending and the risk of flight.

The detective said, “These are extremely serious charges and if convicted can carry a sentence of life in prison… The Real IRA has supporters all over Ireland. He lives close to the border and there is no suitable address in Northern Ireland. I see no bail conditions whatsoever can alleviate that risk”.

District Judge Alana Mc Sorley refused due to a risk of further offending she said, “It’s clear to me that Mr Love at least harbours sympathies towards the movement”.

Love will appear back before the court by videolink on January 5.