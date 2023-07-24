Man accused of mother’s murder returned for trial

A COOKSTOWN man accused of murdering his 77-year-old mother after the strain of caring for her became too much has been returned for trial.

Barry Noone (46), from Ratheen Avenue, Cookstown, was arrested at the scene after friends alerted police to concerns for his and his mother’s welfare on June 19, 2022.

Officers discovered Margaret Una Noone deceased in her bedroom while her son was in another room, having taken an overdose.

A letter penned by Noone explained that he had returned home to care for his mother, but he couldn’t go on any longer and didn’t want her struggling alone.

While in custody, he gave generally ‘no comment’ replies to questions, but did say, “I accept my actions leading to my mother’s death.”

When first charged, Noone was remanded in custody under strict orders to be urgently psychiatrically assessed.

During this time, his lawyers mounted a compassionate bail application to attend his mother’s funeral, but this was refused after police said this could only be facilitated if he was escorted by prison staff which wasn’t possible.

It was acknowledged that Noone has strong family support but, “We don’t believe they could adequately protect him. He has attempted suicide and remains very mentally unwell.”

A second bail application would later be successful at Dungannon Magistrates Court, however this was overturned on appeal, and Noone has remained in custody ever since.

He appeared at the most recent sitting by videolink where a prosecuting lawyer said there is a case to answer which was agreed by District Judge Michael Ranaghan.

Noone did not object to the proceedings and declined to call witnesses or give evidence on his own behalf at this stage.

Judge Ranaghan remanded him in continuing custody to appear for arraignment at Dungannon Crown Court in September.