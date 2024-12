A MAN accused of involvement in a break-in at a Tyrone nursery school has been remanded in custody.

John Connors (43), of Edward’s Street, Portadown, appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court today.

A police detective told the court that Connors could be connected to the single charge of burglary with intent to steal.

The court heard that police were alerted to the burglary at a Caledon nursery on December 2 and were shown CCTV from around midnight on December 1.

However defence counsel Blaine Nugent questioned the officer on the connection, asking how Connors had been identified.

The officer told the court that CCTV from the site showed four masked men in the building. One of the men was allegedly identified by an officer who claimed to know the defendant.

Police opposed bail due to the likelihood of reoffending, citing Connors’ 124 previous convictions, and the defendant’s previous breaches of court orders.

The detective also disclosed to the court that, around the time of the incident, Connors was subject to curfew and a tag.

Connors had pleaded guilty to damaging the tag on December 6, however there was a gap of his whereabouts on the night of the alleged burglary.

Mr Nugent said that the evidence against the defendant was ‘extremely tenuous’ and there were issues with the CCTV identification.

The barrister added that, when Connors was cautioned, he stated that this was a case of ‘mistaken identity’.

Deputy District Judge Phillip Mateer observed that the circumstantial evidence supported the police case.

The judge noted the concerns raised by Mr Nugent, but said he was ‘satisfied’ that any conditions imposed would not be abided by the defendant.

While bail was refused, Mr Nugent told the court he would be making a fresh application to the High Court at the first possible opportunity.