Man accused over Tyrone murder refused bail

A forty-year-old man charged with murdering Damien Heagney (pictured below), whose remains were recovered from a County Tyrone reservoir, having not been seen alive since New Year’s Eve 2021 has been refused bail.

Stephen Eugene McCourt of McGartland Terrace, Dromore, County Tyrone, is charged with murdering the victim on a date between 31 December 2021 and 6 January 2022.

He first appeared in court last October where a detective advised the charge could be connected.

There was no application for bail at this time however this was sought today (Wednesday) at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

The detective explained police received a report from Dalriada Urgent Care to say Heagney had not collected his medication last in person 7 December 2021, which was instead lifted by another person until May 2022.

Initially police treated Heagney (47) as a high-risk missing person, issuing an appeal for assistance to locate him.

Proof of Life enquiries commenced which showed no bank of phone activity since 31 December 2021 and the matter became a murder investigation.

The last ATIM transaction occurred in Cookstown on 30 December 2021 and the following day Heagney’s BMW was spotted traveling toward Omagh.

His vehicle broke down and a car-recovery operator brought him to McCourt’s home.

On 7 January 2022 McCourt’s phone detached from the network for a time and during this, Heagney’s car was moved to Kesh, County Fermanagh.

This was done by a car-recovery operator booked by McCourt and shortly afterwards his van was spotted in Irivinestown heading towards Dromore.

He then reattached to the network and called Heaney’s phone.

The following day McCourt’s van was seen in the Pomeroy area and was later left at Cappagh Reservoir for a time.

The detective said a witness reported seeing a carpet being removed from McCourt’s flat with a dark stain and told her he had, “Beaten someone in his flat and killed them.”

Another person claims McCourt stated he, “Would like to chop Damien Heagney up and throw him in the river.”

When McCourt’s flat was forensically examined, blood swabs were recovered which matched Heagney.

He was arrested and during interview provided a pre-prepared statement which read, “I deny murdering Damien Heagney. He would have been in my property on different occasions from September 2021 and early January 2022.

I was in Turkey and Scotland for approximately seven weeks in the later part of 2021 and Damien Heagney would have had access to and lived in my flat. Due to my lifestyle activities I am not always in control of my vehicles and other people use them. Due to Damien Heagney’s lifestyle and association with certain groups I did not want his vehicle at my address long-term hence my actions to have it removed.”

Opposing bail the detective said, “Police firmly believe we can link the defendant to this murder. He has a record for significant violence and we believe him to be a real risk to the community. He went to great lengths to conceal and prevent the victim’s remains being found including the callous and inhumane manner his body was disregarded. This was done to cover his crime and gave no regard for the victim’s right to be buried in a dignified manner and demonstrates how far he is prepared to evade justice.”

A defence barrister accepted it was a difficult bail application as McCourt currently has no address for release and is not in a position to put forward a cash surety, but was willing to abide by the most stringent bail conditions.

However refusing bail District Judge Michael Ranaghan said while the case is circumstantial, “Overall I’m satisfied there is potential for witness interference and reoffending.”