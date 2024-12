A COOKSTOWN man who assaulted two people and acted aggressively towards staff has pleaded guilty to charges of assault.

Appearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday was Connor Neeson (24), of Ballynagilly Road, Cookstown.

The court heard that, on July 7, police received two reports of assaults that had taken place in an Apache Pizza takeaway in Cookstown.

It was heard that upon entering the takeaway, a man was punched in the face by Neeson and when a woman intervened, Neeson punched her in the head.

The court also heard that Neeson acted aggressively towards the staff in the takeaway.

The incident was caught on CCTV.

Neeson was arrested and conveyed to Dungannon custody where he initially stated that he was ‘acting in self defence’ before giving a ‘no comment’ interview.

Neeson will appear before the court again for sentencing on January 24.