A 56-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested following reports that someone purporting to be a priest was fraudulently obtaining money from vulnerable older people, has been released on bail.

Detective Inspector Ryan said, “The suspect will now be questioned in connection with these offences. I would encourage anyone else who feels they have had a similar experience or is concerned that they have given money to an individual they believed to be a priest, to get in touch with us so we can examine your report and take all the necessary steps to investigate. Please call us on 101.

“You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ .”