Police are appealing for information following a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the Drumgrass Road in Cookstown this morning.

It was reported at around 1.40am that a white Ford Fiesta and a Black Audi A4 were involved in a collision.

Officers attended alongside colleagues from NIAS, and a male passenger in the Audi was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries. A number of other people received minor injuries.

One man was arrested at the scene and has since been street bailed.

The Drumgrass Road, which was closed for a period of time, has since fully re-opened to road users.

Enquiries are ongoing, and police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have mobile or dash cam footage. You can call 101 and quote reference 137 of 10/11/24.