Man arrested as £3,000 worth of drugs seized in Newtownsewart search

A MAN has been arrested and £3,000 worth of drugs have been seized following the search of a property in Newtownstewart earlier today.

Officers from Castlederg, Newtownstewart and Sion Mills Neighbourhood Policing Team seized suspected Class A and Class B drugs as well as drug-related paraphernalia.

The suspected cocaine and cannabis have a combined estimated street value of approximately £3,000.

A 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences has since been bailed, pending further enquiries.

Constable McAuley said, “Drugs have no place in our community, and we will continue to do all we can to detect and prevent those who possess, deal and financially benefit from drug dealing. I’m appealing to anyone with information about drug misuse, or drug dealing, to call us on the non-emergency number 101 or contact a member of the Neighbourhood team directly.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/