Man arrested following crash on Beltany road, Omagh

Emergency services were in attendance at a four-vehicle collision on the Beltany Road earlier today, following which, one man was arrested and brought into police custody.
Police received a report of the collision at 11.10am this morning and were in attendance with the NIAS. Four people have been taken to hospital for their injuries. A 54-year-old man has been arrested and is in police custody at this time.
The PSNI are appealing for witnesses of the collision to contact the police on 101 quoting reference 671 of 05/06/23.
