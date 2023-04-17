Man arrested for arson after Strabane house fire

DETECTIVES from the PSNI are investigating a suspected arson at a house in Church View, Strabane, last night.

Officers on patrol in the area noticed smoke coming from a house at Church View at around 10.50pm on Sunday night and immediately evacuated the neighbouring properties, and brought the residents to a place of safety.

Fire service personnel attended and brought the fire under control, but the house was left extensively damaged.

One woman was taken to hospital by ambulance and treated for smoke inhalation.

A man, aged 51, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, and was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident.

Police enquiries into the fire are ongoing, and anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at Strand Road Police Station, Derry, on 101, quoting reference number 2028 16/04/23.

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.