Man arrested for suspected terrorism offences in Strabane

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, investigating offences linked to the INLA, made the arrest yesterday (September 8), in the Strabane area.

The man, aged 64, was arrested under the Terrorism Act and is currently in custody.

The investigation relates to a suspected ‘show of strength’ following the circulation of a video on social media in April 2022.

A second man, aged 44, who was arrested on Wednesday (September 7), in relation to this investigation, under the Terrorism Act, has been released unconditionally.