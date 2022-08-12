Man arrested in connection with Michaela McAreavey video

POLICE have confirmed that a man has been arrested and released on bail in connection to the video mocking the death of Michaela McAreavey in Dundonald Orange Hall.

The incident which occurred last May showed a group of people singing an offensive song about the murder of the young Tyrone school teacher.

The video of the event that came to public attention in June was shared on social media and drew condemnation from all sides of the community.

In the aftermath of the incident, three men were interviewed by police voluntarily.

The PSNI told WeAreTyrone, “Detectives investigating a video posted online in June relating to Michaela McAreavey arrested a 31-year-old man on Wednesday, August 10. He has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.”

The Orange Order said at the time of the discovery of the video that they would be carrying out an inquiry and that any of its members that were found to be involved would face disciplinary procedures.

“The behaviour of those involved and their actions have no place in our society and certainly do not reflect the ethos of our organisation,” a spokesperson for the organisation said.

Three members of the lodge have since resigned from the Order after being identified in the video.

Michaela McAreavey, 27, the daughter of former Tyrone manager Micky Harte, was murdered just ten days after her wedding during her honeymoon in Mauritius. She was strangled in her room at the Legends Hotel on the tropical island on January 10, 2011.

No one has been jailed for the murder and the case still remains active.