Man arrested in Dungannon as part of money laundering probe

A 32-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested in Dungannon as part of a HMRC money laundering operation.

Enforcement officers from HMRC, supported by the PSNI, searched two properties in the town.

Among the items seized were mobile phones, digital devices, paperwork and approximately £5,000 in cash.

Two other men have been arrested following searches at properties in Co Armagh.

Five properties were searched in Crossmaglen and approximately €30,000 was seized.

Another property was searched in Bessbrook where other items were seized as well as £3,000 in cash.

A spokesperson for HMRC said, “The three men, aged 33, 32 and 29 were arrested on suspicion of excise fraud and money laundering.

“All three were interviewed under caution and have been released on bail.”