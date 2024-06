A FIVEMILETOWN man claimed he had purchased a spray which is classed as a ‘prohibited weapon’ in order to defend himself against intruders, a court has heard.

Appearing at Dungannon Magistrates Court (sitting in Omagh) on Friday was Stephen McDaid (34), of Spout Road, charged with possessing a prohibited weapon alongside assaulting and resisting police.

The first set of offences that McDaid faces relates to an incident on May 29, 2021, when police were in attendance of the defendant’s house and recovered a can of pepper spray.

Personal possession of pepper spray is prohibited, but McDaid claimed he purchased it from Nutt’s Corner, for the purpose of defending himself from intruders.

The second set of offences date to January 3, 2023, when police were tasked to a suspected criminal damage following a report from McIlroy’s partner. Upon arrival, the officers arrested the defendant who became aggressive and had to be brought to the ground.

McIlroy then kicked at one officer twice, and another officer three times, while also attempting to bite one of the constables.

The defence counsel told the court that there was no excuse for McIlroy’s behaviour nor need to possess pepper spray.

It was noted that the 29-year-old had 16 previous convictions and had ‘a lot of problems in life’, including issues with alcohol.

Deputy District Judge Ted Magill handed McIlroy an 18-month probation order, with the condition of attending an alcohol rehabilitation course.