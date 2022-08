A 33-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including assault on police, resisting police, disorderly behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The police officer sustained injuries while responding to a report of an assault on Monday, 29th August in the Dromore area of County Tyrone.

He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday August 31 at 10am.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).