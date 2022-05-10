Man charged in relation to death of Dromore pensioner

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team, investigating the death of an 84-year-old man at an address in the Dromore area of County Tyrone on 30 June 2021, have charged a man with manslaughter.
The 54-year-old man is expected to appear before Omagh Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 31 May.
An 86-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of withholding information and perverting the course of justice, has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.
In September 2021, it emerged that two people had been arrested in relation to the death of the man, who was named locally as 84 year-old John Kelly.
He had died the previous June at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.
