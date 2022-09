Detectives investigating an incident when three police cars were damaged after being rammed by a tractor in Fivemiletown have charged a man for two counts of attempted murder and three of criminal damage.



The 25-year-old man faces 14 charges including two counts of attempted murder, three of criminal damage, driving when unfit through drink or drugs, driving while disqualified, and other motoring-related offenses. The charges relate to reports made on Saturday, September 24.

He is due to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 26. As is the usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.