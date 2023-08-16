Man charged with fraud related offences in Omagh

Detectives investigating fraud-related reports in the Omagh area have charged a 49-year-old man.
The charges include four counts of fraud by false representation, fraud by abuse of position and one charge of concealing criminal property.
He is due before Omagh Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 12.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
