Man dies following Fintona collision

A MAN aged in his 30s has died following the one vehicle collision on the Garvallagh Road near Fintona on Sunday afternoon.
The collision happened at around 3.10pm and involved a Vauxhall Vivaro van. The man died at the scene as the result of the injuries which he sustained.
The road was re-opened late on Sunday night after being closed.
The PSNI have said that their enquiries into the collision are continuing. They have appealed for anyone with any information, especially the driver of a dark-coloured Toyota Hilux car who was witnessed driving in the area on Sundaty afternoon, April 2, to contact themon 101 quoting the reference number 1130 02/04/23.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said that they dispatched a vehicle to the scene, btu that no-one was taken to hospital.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)