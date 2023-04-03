Man dies following Fintona collision

A MAN aged in his 30s has died following the one vehicle collision on the Garvallagh Road near Fintona on Sunday afternoon.

The collision happened at around 3.10pm and involved a Vauxhall Vivaro van. The man died at the scene as the result of the injuries which he sustained.

The road was re-opened late on Sunday night after being closed.

Advertisement

The PSNI have said that their enquiries into the collision are continuing. They have appealed for anyone with any information, especially the driver of a dark-coloured Toyota Hilux car who was witnessed driving in the area on Sundaty afternoon, April 2, to contact themon 101 quoting the reference number 1130 02/04/23.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said that they dispatched a vehicle to the scene, btu that no-one was taken to hospital.