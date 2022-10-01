Man dies in Cookstown Road collision

A 66-year-old man has sadly died following a single vehicle road traffic collision at Cookstown Road, Moneymore, on Friday September 30, the Police Service of Northern Ireland can confirm.

The collision, which involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, was reported shortly before 7.30am.

Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, but the man sadly died at the scene.

The road was closed today for a period of time today but has since reopened to traffic.

Enquiries are continuing and police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or captured any dash cam or other footage, to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number 310 of 30/09/22.