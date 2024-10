A 33-YEAR-OLD man has received a fine for possessing a knife following an incident in the Moy area.

Appearing before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday was Stanislav Lobutov, of Cathedral Road, Armagh.

The court heard that, at around 12.50am on Sunday, March 17, a doorman flagged down police as they passed by the Square in Moy following a fight on the street between Lobutov and a friend.

When approached by police, Lobutov dropped the knife and denied possession.

He was then arrested and taken into custody where he gave a ‘no comment’ interview.

A defence solicitor told the court that the fight was between Lobutov and a friend following a petty argument that got out of control in which Lobutov obtained a “nasty injury” to the face, prompting him to go to a nearby address where he got the knife.

The defence solicitor continued, “This was a one-off and he has a low likelihood of re-offending.

“He has since quit drinking and is actively looking for work at the moment, as he works as a landscaper and doesn’t earn as much money in the winter months.”

District Judge Rafferty described Lobutov’s actions as “very stupid behaviour with serious consequences”.

Lobutov received a fine of £400 and a destruction order for the knife was implemented.