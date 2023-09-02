Man in critical condition following Castlederg stabbing

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing in Castlederg in the early hours of this morning. A 28-year-old man is in critical condition.

Detectives in Strand Road are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of a stabbing in the Main Street area of Castlederg at 1.30am this morning, Saturday September 2nd.

Detective Sergeant McLaughlin said: “Police received a report that a 28-year-old man had been stabbed following an altercation outside a licensed premises in the early hours of this morning. A number of suspects left the scene in a white coloured Vauxhall van.

“The victim has suffered multiple stab wounds to his neck, upper left arm, chest and cheek. He remains in a critical condition in hospital.

“A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody assisting with enquiries.

“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time the incident took place or who may have captured dashcam or mobile phone footage to contact 101 quoting reference number 127 02/09/23.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.