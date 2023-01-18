Man in his 50s has died in Omagh house fire

THE police have confirmed that a man in his 50s has died following a house fire in Omagh this morning.

The fire was at a residential property in the Edinburgh Park area of the town, occurring before 6am.

A number of officers from the PSNI attended the incident along with members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Advertisement

The police have stated the cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Detective Sergeant Brian Reid said, “We were notified of the fire just after 6am and attended along with colleagues from other emergency services. Tragically, a man died at the property.

“The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and will be subject to investigation in liaison with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.”

Mark Deeny, Assitant Chief Fire and Rescue Officer of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue service said, “On Wednesday, January 18 at 5.39am, Firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a two storey terraced house in Edinburgh Park, Omagh.

“Three Fire Appliances attended the incident- one from Omagh, one from Dromore and one from Fintona. Firefighters rescued a man from the house and extinguished the fire. They administered first aid to the casualty, but tragically he died at the scene.

“The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are with his loved ones at this time.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation.”