ONE of the two men injured in a serious road traffic collision between Killyclogher and Drumnakilly shortly before Christmas is understood to be still in hospital being treated for his injuries.

The collision occurred at the junction of the Drumnakilly and Crocknacor Roads at around 8.30pm on the evening of Sunday, December 22.

Prayers were offered at many Christmas Eve Masses for the man who is currently in intensive care. He lives in the Mid-Tyrone area.

APPEAL

The PSNI are appealing for information about what happened in the collision, which involved a car and a van.

Officers along with other emergency services attended and two men were taken to hospital for treatment.

One of the men, the driver of the van, is currently described as being in a critical condition.

The condition of the second person injured in the collision is not known.

The road, which was closed for a number of hours, was subsequently re-opened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1390 22/12/24.