A Strabane school has paid tribute to a former pupil killed in a tragic accident during Storm Eowyn.

Kacper Dudek (20) was killed when a tree fell on the car he was travelling in near Raphoe in Co Donegal early on Friday morning.

It is understood Kacper, who was from Lifford, was returning from work when the tragedy happened.

He was a past pupil of Holy Cross College in Strabane.

In a statement today, a spokesperson for the school said: “The Holy Cross College community sends our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of our past student, Kacper Dudek, who has sadly passed away. May Kacper’s gentle soul rest in peace.”

Gardaí continue to investigate the fatal incident that occurred at Feddyglass, Raphoe.

The body of the deceased man was removed from the scene to the mortuary in Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem examination will take place in due course.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are conducting a full examination of the scene.

A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been assigned to provide support to Kacper’s family.