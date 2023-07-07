Man released on bail following stabbing at u16 GAA game

A man who was arrested following a stabbing during a GAA game yesterday evening has been released on bail to allow further enquiries.

The 42 year old man was arrested after two men were injured during a stabbing incident at a GAA match in Cookstown last night, Thursday, July 6.

One man was taken to hospital and a second received treatment at the scene for stab wounds after a vicious attack took place during an U-16 Championship semi-final match between Cookstown and Fintona.

Advertisement