A 34-YEAR-OLD man who brought a knife into Omagh Magistrates Court requested that the judge return his ‘seized property’.

Gary Kelly, of Quiggery Meadows, Tattyreagh, attended court to set a date for his contested hearing regarding charges of driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

During the appearance, Kelly, who represents himself and describes himself as a ‘representative of the state’, asked the judge if he could have his knife returned.

He explained that he had brought ‘a work knife’ to court during his last appearance while still wearing his work clothes.

District Judge Magill refused the request, citing that the knife may be considered an ‘offensive weapon’.

Kelly mentioned that he had been cautioned by an officer for carrying the knife. He is scheduled to return to Omagh Magistrates Court on December 10 for his hearing.