Man sentenced for smuggling European eels into Holyhead

A 33-year-old man has been sentenced after smuggling hundreds of endangered European eels into Holyhead from Ireland.

Kevin Forbes, of Rossa Court, Dungannon in Northern Ireland, had 37 boxes of eels hidden in a pallet locker beneath the trailer of an HGV he had driven from Dublin.

They were discovered by Border Force officers at Holyhead Port in the early hours of January 3rd, 2024, who were carrying out checks on the paperwork for the goods he was carrying in.

Forbes had no documentation for the eels, which can no longer be exported legally due to being critically endangered. They were also being carried in stressful and poor conditions with a lack of water.

He claimed to have collected the eels from outside the port in Dublin after the driver originally carrying them into the UK had broken down.

An examination of the eels that were still alive was carried out at the port that evening by an officer from the Centre for Environment Fisheries and Science (CEFAS), and those considered to be suffering were euthanised at the scene.

A joint investigation between the North Wales Police Rural Crime Team, National Wildlife Crime Unit and CEFAS was subsequently launched, and Forbes was charged in November last year with offences under the Customs and Excise Act and the Animal Welfare Act.

Appearing before Mold Crown Court today (Tuesday, January 28th), he was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, for causing the unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

He must also carry out 150 hours unpaid work and was handed a £1,500 fine.

The European eel (Anguilla anguilla) is listed as a critically endangered species on the IUCN (International Union of Conservation of Nature) red list, as it is at extremely high risk of extinction.

Eels play a key role in freshwater ecosystems as a high-order predator, helping regulate other species populations and maintaining freshwater biodiversity. They are also a critical food source for many birds, mammals and large fish.

Investigating officer, PC Amy Bennett of the North Wales Police Rural Crime Team said: “Forbes had a grave disregard for the welfare of these critically endangered European eels, that were being transported in appalling conditions, causing unnecessary suffering.

“This case highlights the need for stringent enforcement of wildlife protection laws.

“The positive outcome of this case was made possible through the collaborative partnership working, which is essential in tackling wildlife crime and ensuring the protection of our endangered species.

“We remain committed to working together to prevent such crimes and to safeguard our natural heritage for future generations.”

Head of Enforcement for the Fish Health Inspectorate, Jon Hulland said: “This operation was an excellent demonstration of how joint agency working and cooperation can ensure the criminal fraternity involved in the illegal trade in this critically endangered species are sent a very clear message – we will take swift action against them to ensure the European eels continued survival.”

Head of the UK National Wildlife Crime Unit, Chief Inspector Kevin Lacks-Kelly, added: “This gives us yet another snapshot of the illegal wildlife trade thriving in the UK.

“Again, we see criminals exploit our animals and the systems in place to protect them for financial gain, all whist believing this is low risk and high reward.

“I would like to thank North Wales Police for their hard work and dedication in bringing this case to justice, alongside Garda and PSNI colleagues.”