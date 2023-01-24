Man taken to hospital after Dungannon crash

A MAN was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle collision on the Lammy Road, Dungannon yesterday.
Police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision shortly before 3.50pm.
Officers attended, along with their colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service.
One man was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.
Our enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1304 of 23/1/23.
