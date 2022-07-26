Man taken to hospital following Sion Mills RTC

A MAN has been taken to hospital for treatment following a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a van and a lorry on the Melmount Road in Sion Mills on Tuesday July 26.
The collision occurred at around 1.45pm and the road remains closed at this time.
Local diversions are in place, however, motorists are advised to seek an alternative route if possible.
