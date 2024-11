POLICE detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) have charged a man to court after suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £1.8m was seized in Omagh on November 22.

The man, aged 38, was charged with possession of class A controlled drugs with intent to supply and importing a controlled drug.

He is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates this morning.

Advertisement

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

Previously, Detective Inspector Pyper said, “Officers conducted a search of a van in the Doogary Road area of Omagh on Thursday morning and recovered suspected cocaine … A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of class A controlled drugs with intent to supply. He remains in police custody at this time.