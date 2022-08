Police have arrested a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, following after an incident in Omagh town centre this afternoon, Thursday, August 4.

He is currently in police custody at this time.

It is understood that the Primark store in Market Street had to be evacuated this afternoon, and remained closed this evening.

We would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Market Street in Omagh between 1pm and 2:30pm, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 831 04/08/22. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/