Marathon man’s epic cycle to mark 75th birthday

A DROMORE man is marking his 75th birthday with a special cycle from Mizen to Malin Head.

Well-known athlete, John McCann, is renowned for completing almost 140 marathons in his time.

But now he’s turning his attention to road cycling with this challenging feat.

This is not the first time that John has taken on the 375 mile distance between Ireland’s most southerly and northern points.

He has already completed the special journey on three previous occasions in 2008, 2009 and 2010.

“I ran the Belfast marathon at the end of April this year, which was my 132nd marathon, and then I travelled to Perth in Australia to visit my son, Jonathan,” John said.

“While there, we did a lot of cycling together. I really enjoyed it, and it brought back fond memories of taking part in the Ring of Kerry road event, and a number of 100 mile charity cycles I completed.

“I don’t know if it was the heat in Australia or the jet-lag, but when I came home, I decided to do this Mizen to Malin challenge for my birthday.

“It was with the help of my friend, Andy Campbell, from ‘Together With Solace’ that we then decided to take on cycle run.

“The Together With Solace charity is very close to my heart,” he added. “The dates we have chosen are September 14-18, and it promises to be a great event.”

Mr McCann is encouraging people to come and support him in the challenge, and already a number of local cyclists are undertaking to complete at least part of the route.

He has thanked the sponsors who have already taken care of expenses associated with the trip, including Krazy Cabs from Enniskillen, the Copper Tap in Omagh, Natur and Co in Omagh, Classic Service Station and Dragon Dynasty in Dromore.

Anyone wishing to donate to the charity can do so by calling at Top News in Omagh, the Top of the Town, Coffee House, Omagh or by going online at www.paypal.me/solacementalhealth