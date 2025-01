FIVE primary schools in West Tyrone which had been providing part-time pre-school provision for children have now been approved by the Department for Education to offer full-time places.

Education Minister, Paul Givan, confirmed the boost for the schools. He said that the new arrangements would be in place from September 2025.

The schools involved are Cooley PS in Sixmilecross, First Steps Community Playgroup in Castlederg, the Magic Roundabout Playgroup in Altamuskin, St Mary’s PS in Killyclogher, and St Oliver Plunkett PS in Beragh.

Each of the schools and playgroups will be progressing to deliver the standardised pre-school education of 22.5 hours pre-school per week.

Barry Conroy, principal of St Oliver Plunkett PS in Beragh, welcomed the decision to approve the request made by the Board of Governors at the school.

He said it marked a ‘significant milestone’ in the school’s journey to providing children from the parish of Beragh with access to the very best pre-school experience possible, while also supporting the parents and families of the area.

“We very much see ourselves as a community-based primary school and nursery unit; fully integrated into our community and at the service of our community,” Mr Conroy added.

“The approval of this request is a testament to our commitment to ensuring that every child in our community has access to high-quality early childhood education.

“This expansion of our pre-school provision will very much enhance the learning environment and opportunities for our youngest children and this is to be greatly welcomed.”

In addition to the five approved schools, a consultation has just been completed on a similar move for the Omagh Integrated Primary School Nursery Unit.

“It will take a number of years for all pre-schools to transition to the standardised session length.

“The speed of transition will largely be dependent on the resources available from the Executive at each stage, as well as the circumstances of individual pre-school settings,” Mr Givan said.