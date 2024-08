THE mayor of Derry City and Strabane Council Lilian Seenoi-Barr has said she watched with ‘sorrow’ as events unfolded in Belfast this week as anti-immigration protestors burnt down businesses and rampaged through parts of the city.

The first citizen arrived in Derry 14 years ago as a refugee from Kenya.

She is also the chair of North West Migrants Forum described those taking part in the protest as employing ‘thuggish tactics’ and said they were ‘demonising newcomers’.

Cllr Barr said, “Watching with sorrow and heartache as events unfold in Belfast and across the UK this weekend. The ongoing violence is a stark reminder of how dangerous rhetoric from reckless politicians can be.

“By demonising migrants who come here to build their lives and contribute to our economy, they have emboldened those who seek to spread hate and fear. Businesses have been targeted, and people are living in fear, all because some so-called leaders use migration as a scapegoat.

“But amidst this darkness, there is hope. Thank you to the wonderful people who stood in solidarity today, defending us all. We are the majority, and together, we will defeat hate.”