By Alan Rodgers

TYRONE GAA official, Ciaran McLaughlin, will step down from his role as Ulster President this evening (Friday) as his statutory three-year-term in the top provincial position comes to an end.

A member and former player and official with the Strabane Sigersons club, Mr McLaughlin has been a key figure in the administration of the Association both in Tyrone, Ulster and throughout Ireland for more than a decade.

He has also spearheaded the estasblishment of a health and wellbeing officer in each club in Ulster during that time and will leave the position of President with a wealth of experience and respect within the GAA in the province.

Tyrone GAA chair, Martin Sludden, said Mr McLaughlin’s time as President had been marked by success.

“Ciaran has led from the front in every aspect of the GAA. For example, providing support and guidance in the area of facility development and also not least in terms of his support for Scor and all sporting codes with Ulster GAA. He undertook a skydive and other fundraising initiatives to help charitable causes.”

Meanwhile, Ulster GAA Secretary, Brian McAvoy, said Mr McLaughlin had made an ‘indelible mark’ on the Association in the province.