Medical team win award named after late Strabane man

A TEAM based in the Altnagelvin A&E has won an award named in memory of Davin Corrigan, the young Strabane man who passed away in the Western Trust’s Grangewood mental health facility in Derry in November 2018.

In the wake of Davin’s passing, the Trust issued a public apology regarding the circumstances surrounding the 25 year-old’s death, and, as well as this, committed to developing an annual award, which would recognise work within the organisation which had service user and carer input, and which focused on improving patient safety.

The annual ‘Davin Corrigan Legacy Award’ was launched in 2020, and, in November this year, the third winner was the ‘Take Home Naloxone Programme’ in Altnagelvin A&E.

Acknowledging the award on behalf of her team, WHSC substance misuse liaison nurse, Josephine Friel, stated, “We are delighted to be working towards the roll out of the ‘Take Home Naloxone Programme’, as part of our quality improvement in A&E.

“Naloxone is a lifesaving drug which reverses opioid overdose, thus preventing overdose-related deaths in our community. By having wide access to naloxone kits in our locality, more-and-more lives can be saved by the use of this drug, which has almost immediate effects at the time of administration.

“Anyone who is trained in its use can administer naloxone, which is a similar kit to that of an EpiPen.

“As a Trust, we endeavour to continue engaging with service users and their families,” she added.

“By having this practical and lifesaving solution at times of need, both service-users and their loved ones will feel more assured and supported as they move through the struggle of addiction.”