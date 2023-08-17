Meeting held over Koram Square drainage

An urgent meeting between Sinn Féin and NI Water took place last week to address repeated flooding in Koram Square in Strabane.

The local estate has been the unfortunate subject of repeated flooding in recent times, and as recently as last month.

Commenting after the meeting on Thursday morning Órfhlaith Begley MP said, “Cllr Barney Harte and I facilitated a site meeting with NI Water to address the repeated flooding in Koram Square.

“We have repeatedly raised concerns regarding the drainage system in the area, which has resulted in the heavy rainwater almost flooding local homes as recently as July 10 this year.

“Party activists have also been on the ground when this flash flooding has occurred including bringing in a tanker to help clear the storm drains and lower the water levels on a number of occasions.

“However, in order to find a long-term solution to the flooding problem, we will be making representations for a multi-agency meeting with the Housing Executive, DFI and NI water to discuss options and viable solutions to prevent future flooding in the area.”

A spokesperson commented, “Discussions around Koram Square infrastructure would fall within the remit of DfI Roads and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive.

“A follow up meeting is being planned by local representatives and all the relevant agencies to review the situation and discuss possible solutions.

“NI Water officials recently attended a meeting with local representatives to discuss the on-going issues.

“NI Water has Foul and Combined sewers in Koram Square but do not have any storm drains at this location.

“The NI Water sewers had all been inspected prior to the meeting and were found to be operating properly with no defects.”